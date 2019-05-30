What the Original Cast of All That Is Up to Now

Nickelodeon Network, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Having starred on the series from 1994-2000, Server was the longest running cast member of All That, playing memorable characters such as Ear Boy, Detective Dan and Bernie Kibbitz.

Server was just 15 when he joined the show, and looked back on his audition. "They wanted us to do some of our characters and then some impressions," he said. "And it was a lot of fun. Anytime you get to do those types of auditions, it's pretty cool because it's your stuff, you know, and when you're a kid, that's pretty rare."

In an interview with Bustle, Server admitted it was a pretty energetic set, especially when the cast had to go to school on-set.

"Picture eight or seven at a time Class Clowns in one classroom. It was a mess," he said. "These poor tutors should be given awards...they were the real heroes back then, trying to get all these crazy, artistic kids to try and pay attention to sophomore French."

And there was also some of the teen angst, with Server saying, "It was like a family where people would fight at times. But like nothing crazy, nothing that anyone wouldn't be able to get over. I mean, I think the dynamic of all of those kids on set, we're all in our teens. If we're growing up together, it adds for a lot of cool stuff, funny moments. And then also, you know, an occasional firework."

After making appearances on Drake & Josh and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Server took a break from the acting world for several years. He made his return at the start of the '90s nostalgia craze, booking a recurring role on Amazon's Good Girls Revolt and making an appearance on Ariana Grande's Nickelodeon series, Sam & Cat, and other Nick shows.

"I've been finding my way back to it in smaller doses the last couple of years, but recently I've really made a commitment to go all out and really start doing it a high level and things are really starting to happen," he told Bustle of his return to Hollywood in 2014.

Server has taken part in all of the All That reunions over the years, appearing on Double Dare and Wild n' Out with his former co-stars. In addition to guest-starring in the All That premiere, Server, 40, is the star of the upcoming horror film, Await the Dawn.

But he'll always be remembered as one of his All That characters, telling Complex, "The Ear Boy character will live with me for the rest of my life, it doesn't matter where I go or what I do. When I win my Oscar, God willing, they're going to show a clip of Ear Boy."