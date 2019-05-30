by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 30, 2019 9:44 AM
One week Adam Levine is signed on for The Voice season 17, the next he announces he's done—and walking away from a reportedly big payday.
Levine's exit was announced by The Voice host Carson Daly on May 24 during a segment on Today. He'll be replaced by Gwen Stefani. The news of his exit came shortly after NBC announced Levine would return for the fall 2019 season of The Voice with John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. In an Instagram post, Levine said it was time for him to "move on."
So, what does The Voice do now? E! News caught up with John Legend at Sesame Street's 50th anniversary event where the new coach—who won his first season—had some ideas on the new coach dynamic.
"We're all going to miss Adam, first of all. He's been a part of the show since the very beginning, never missed a season," Legend told us. "He's been the identity of the show, he and Blake, since the very beginning, so we're going to miss him, but we all love Gwen. Blake loves her quite a lot, I'm sure."
Stefani was a coach on three previous seasons of The Voice.
"She'll fit right in," Legend said. "We'll have a lot of fun."
Shelton and Levine's dynamic became a fan-favorite aspect of The Voice. When commenting on Levine's exit, Shelton said, "Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore," Shelton tweeted. "After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn't set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."
"[Stefani and Shelton] probably won't argue as much as he and Adam did…Maybe I'll have to start arguing with Blake now," Legend said.
The Voice will return to NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall. Be sure to watch E! News for more from Legend.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?