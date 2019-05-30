There still hasn't been a gay Bachelor or Bachelorette, but MTV is coming for those barriers and introducing the first sexually fluid cast of hit reality series Are You the One?.

The new season of series will be the first reality TV dating competition show in the United States with a sexually fluid cast. The 16 singles all identify as fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in finding the perfect match. Finding love is all fair game to the new contestants. They will still split the $1 million cash prize if they find their perfect match.