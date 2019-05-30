Here are some new things we learned about the case:

1. Description of Attackers: The Osundairo brothers who were arrested are black. But Smollett had told police that one of his assailants was a white male who wore a black ski mask with an open eye area, and said he was able to see the color of the person's skin through the open area of the mask, according to a police report. It also stated that he was unable to provide a description of his second attacker.

In the City of Chicago's civil lawsuit, it is claimed that Smollett made this statement about the first attacker "despite knowing that the Osundairo Brothers are not white-skinned" and that "by providing this false description," he "purposely misled" police to believe that his attackers were white, when, in fact, he "knew that his attackers were the Osundairo brothers."

The new records also state that in a subsequent interview with police, Smollett described an offender as "pale" and when asked why he originally stated that the person he was able to see was white, the actor related he did not say he was white. A detective then told him that he had stated, in the hospital, that the offender was white, and that he was specifically asked about the mask, whether it had eye holes cut out, or if it was a face mask exposing the area above the nose. The report states that Smollett said that he "assumed they were white due to the comments that were made," and reiterated that he was only able to see the area just above the bridge of the nose.

When shown photos of the brothers as suspects, he identified Olabinjo as his trainer, his friend and an extra on Empire. He also identified his brother but said he did not know his name. He said the two could not be his attackers, adding, "They are black as sin. We don't have any issues. They are straight so we don't have any problems with women or men. They did not owe me any money, I don't owe them money. We have a good relationship."

2. Someone Was Apparently in a Hurry: The brothers told police that during the confrontation with Smollett, one of them threw the actor to the ground and began rubbing his knuckle into his face to try to bruise him without hurting him too badly. The report also states that one of the brothers was nervous about a car that passed them and was "trying to get the staged incident finished as quick as possible." They said one of them brought a hot sauce bottle filled with bleach and poured it onto Smollett while he was on the ground. One of them then threw a rope around his face and the two fled.

3. Drug Connection: In supplementary case report, it was revealed that phone records showed that in months prior to the attack, Smollett had texted one of the Osundairo brothers to try to score drugs--marijuana, Molly (ecstasy) or Whitney (cocaine). Examples of his texts: N--- you still got a molly connect?"

The brother in question told police he did not deal in drugs but he would ask around. Police said other texts showed he was able to find a source for the drugs and supply them to the actor.

4. Riding With Jussie: The Osundairo brothers told police that Smollett picked them up and dropped them off on January 25 and January 27—two days before the incident. In the second occasion, he allegedly brought them to the location of the alleged attack.