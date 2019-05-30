Melissa McCarthy is capable of many things most people are not: Giving not one but two Oscar-nominated performances, winning Emmys, being funny and performing her own stunts.

But there is one thing, a much more common thing, that she says she is unable to do.

"I've done a lot of stunts but I could not, for any amount of time or money, keep a purse on my shoulder," McCarthy said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. "God, I wish that was a joke. I am built somewhat like a Christmas tree; I have no shoulders at all...I can't carry a lady's handbag. I can't do it."

So the actress opts to carry her purses by hand rather than wear them on her shoulder.