On the Wednesday, May 29 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan was, well, lit.

The episode, which was the first part of RHONY's Miami trip, featured Sonja living up to the tipsy girl name. She unpacked with the help of Tej (not Raj), tried to pee in the bathtub and got combative with pretty much everyone before falling from the table. How much does she remember? Let's see…

Sonja said she remembers calling friend Barbara Kavovit a space cadet because that's a common occurrence. What about saying Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley aren't hot?

"That would be stupid. I don't remember that," Sonja said on the RHONY after show. "That's beyond drunk."

"I don't remember that either," Dorinda said.