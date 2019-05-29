Bella Thorne Calls Out ''Press Hungry'' Mod Sun Over Breakup Drama

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun may have called it quits, but they are just getting started as far as feuds go.

Nearly a month ago the artists parted ways in what appeared to be an amicable breakup. At the time, Bella told her fans she will "always" love Mod Sun, but things had come to an end. However, it seems like she might be taking back her prior statements now that the rapper has gone to the press to air their dirty laundry.

On Wednesday, the rapper cheekily told the website TooFab that he plans on selling his ex's belongings on eBay since she had yet to pick it up. He later tweeted the link to the story, with the caption: "Obviously joking but i'm kinda funny tho."

Unfortunately, it looks like Bella doesn't find the situation too humorous based on her response. "Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn't u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p--y," the actress tweeted in the comeback to end all comebacks.