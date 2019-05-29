Taron Egerton, Richard Madden and More Dazzle at Rocketman NYC Premiere

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 29, 2019 6:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Richard Madden, Rocketman Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Elton John is known for his stunning styles and flare for the dramatic.

So, it's safe to say that the bar was set high for all the stars attending the Rocketman premiere in New York City. Stars like Taron EgertonBryce Dallas Howard and Claudia Shiffer made sure to rise to the occasion with their chic and colorful outfits that were perfectly suited for the fun premiere.

Plus, accessories were available for those who wanted to add a touch of glamour to their ensembles. Members of the crowd were given star-shaped sunglasses, similar to the ones Elton John would sport, as well as masks that looked just like Taron in character.  

Although, a good sense of fashion does not seem to be lacking for the famous Rocketman cast, which includes former Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. In Cannes, the celebs truly stood out in their designer ensembles, which the cameras caught plenty pictures of.

Watch

Taron Egerton Describes Relationship With Elton John

To see how their New York City red carpet looks compare to their other premieres, check out the gallery below!

Richard Madden, Rocketman Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Richard Madden

The King of the North never looked more dashing than in a designer all-black ensemble.

Darren Criss, Rocketman Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Darren Criss

This daring look has people roaring with Glee.

Jamie Bell, Rocketman Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jamie Bell

New dad and Rocketman star Jamie Bell makes his first red-carpet appearance since welcoming his daughter.

Article continues below

Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Rocketman Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Tan France & Antoni Porowski

Fashion expert and cooking connoisseur make the premiere the perfect opportunity for a friend's night out.

Padma Lakshmi, Rocketman Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

Top Chef? More like America's Next Top Model!

Taron Egerton, Rocketman Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taron Egerton

There are only good vibes coming from this retro '70s inspired look sported by the main man himself.

Article continues below

Bryce Dallas Howard, Rocketman Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

The actress goes retro in a satin gown by The Vampire's Wife.

Gayle King, Rocketman Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gayle King

Orange is the new black, right?

David Furnish, Rocketman Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

David Furnish

Elton John's husband gives the singer a run for his money in this black-and-white suit.

Article continues below

Cuba Gooding Jr., Rocketman Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cuba Gooding Jr.

The actor makes a statement in this casual-yet chic look.

Claudia Schiffer, Rocketman Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Claudia Schiffer

When she isn't walking the runways, this supermodel struts her stuff on the red carpets.

Don Lemon, Tim Malone, Rocketman Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Don Lemon & Tim Malone

There's no better way to celebrate an engagement than with a star-studded movie premiere.

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Premieres , VG , Photos , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Big Littles Lies Season 2 Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

New Fall Shows 2019, Not Just Me, Carol's Second Act, Evil, Perfect Harmony

Get to Know the New TV Shows Coming Fall 2019

Alex Trebek Already Beating the Odds Against Pancreatic Cancer

Inside Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato & Miley Cyrus' Disney Friendship

"Teen Mom OG": Amber, Catelynn, Maci & Farrah 10 Years Later

Taron Egerton, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Taron Egerton Shares the Hardest Part About Transforming Into Elton John in Rocketman

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.