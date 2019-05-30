Descendants 3 Sneak Peek: It's Good to Be Bad in New Music Video

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 30, 2019 10:00 AM

Descendants 3, Sofia Carson

Disney Channel

Hey, did you hear? It's now good to be bad. 

That's the vibe we're getting from our exclusive look behind-the-scenes of Descendants 3's new music video for the song appropriately titled "Good to be Bad." In the clip below, stars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, BooBoo Stewart, and director Kenny Ortega spill on the big opening song of the third installment in the Disney Channel franchise. 

"That is the opening of our movie. That is the song that puts us right back int he place where we need to be, brings all the fans back in," Stewart explains. 

"Freedom is coming," Ortega says. "We wanted a song that said we've grown, we've changed, and that we're bringing a new day now to the Isle." 

Sofia Carson Admits to Auditioning 200 Times Before Making It

Choreographer Jamal Sims says the music video is a mix between early '90s and 2019 dance moves, and Sofia Carson points out that each character even gets their own personalized choreography for their solos. 

"We've never had anything like it before on the soundtrack," Carson says. "It's just such an incredible incredible song. It's so spectacular and so unique and so brilliant." 

You can watch the sneak peek below! 

The official synopsis of Descendants 3 reads: "Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet." 

If you can't wait for the movie to see the song in full, you're in luck, because the video debuts tomorrow, Friday May 31 at 10 a.m. PT on DisneyMusicVevo. 

Descendants 3 will premiere in August on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. 

