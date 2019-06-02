Even though Kardashian told Haqq that "everything's fine," Malika decided to address the topic once more. Of course, the Sky High actress was eager to give the Revenge Body star "an opportunity to speak her heart or go off."

Instead of tiptoeing around the issue, Malika decided to ask Khloe point blank if she was happy. "Do you know that they say, 'Check in on your strong friend!'" Haqq relayed to the mother of one. "You're happy, right? You and Tristan are okay?"

Understandably, this line of questioning had Kardashian on the defensive, noting that daughter True Thompson was her main priority. While Khloe acknowledged that "it's really hard to regain trust," she refused to let the relationship drama affect her maternal responsibilities.