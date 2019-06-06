WireImage/FilmMagic
Jesus, take the wheel—because these looks are heavenly.
Carrie Underwood is no stranger to the CMT Music Awards. In fact, she's been attending since 2006, when she won two of her first three nominations at the annual ceremony. In more than a decade since, the famed country songstress has amassed a total of 18 wins, becoming the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history.
Of course, the performer is far from done. In fact, she was nominated twice again this year following the release of her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. To top things off, Underwood pulled double duty, taking the stage inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as a performer.
And, as to be expected, Underwood did not disappoint. The fashionista arrived in a nude Michael Cinco mini embellished with colorful beading and left once again a winner with top honors for "Video of the Year" and "Female Video of the Year."
To boot, she added more winning style to her CMT Music Awards history. Take a look back at the star's best looks with E!'s gallery below and prepare to be blown away!
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
For her first year at the award show, during which she won in two (!) categories, the actress shined in an embroidered cocktail dress.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
For 2010, the star brought a pop of pink to the red carpet in this plunging design.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Metallic was Underwood's theme for this year in a shimmering sequin dress.
Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA
The American Idol alum was an undeniable fashionista in a floor-length, floral print gown.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Underwood kept her look simple and chic in a little white dress embellished with a pattern of beading.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Inside the award show, the star switched her white dress for a standout black, floor-length design.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The performer channeled a picturesque garden in this romantic floral-print gown with a unique neckline.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The songstress brought bold style to her 2016 performance in a sheer black embroidered bodysuit.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The blond maven stood out from the crowd on the red carpet in a yellow long-sleeved design.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Underwood channeled a disco diva in a sequin jumpsuit during the award show.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
This year, the songstress opted for a printed nude mini by Michael Cinco embellished with turquoise and gold crystals.
