Sequins, Minis and Metallic: Carrie Underwood's Best CMT Music Awards Looks of All Time

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 4:00 AM

Carrie Underwood, CMT Awards

WireImage/FilmMagic

Jesus, take the wheel—because these looks are heavenly. 

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to the CMT Music Awards. In fact, she's been attending since 2006, when she won two of her first three nominations at the annual ceremony. In more than a decade since, the famed country songstress has amassed a total of 18 wins, becoming the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history.

Of course, the performer is far from done. In fact, she was nominated twice again this year following the release of her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. To top things off, Underwood pulled double duty, taking the stage inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as a performer. 

Watch

Carrie Underwood's Most Relatable Mom Moments

And, as to be expected, Underwood did not disappoint. The fashionista arrived in a nude Michael Cinco mini embellished with colorful beading and left once again a winner with top honors for "Video of the Year" and "Female Video of the Year."

To boot, she added more winning style to her CMT Music Awards history. Take a look back at the star's best looks with E!'s gallery below and prepare to be blown away!  

Carrie Underwood, 2006 CMT Awards

Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

2006

For her first year at the award show, during which she won in two (!) categories, the actress shined in an embroidered cocktail dress. 

Carrie Underwood, 2010 CMT Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2010

For 2010, the star brought a pop of pink to the red carpet in this plunging design.

Carrie Underwood, 2012 CMT Awards

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

2012

Metallic was Underwood's theme for this year in a shimmering sequin dress. 

Carrie Underwood, 2014 CMT Awards

Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

2014

The American Idol alum was an undeniable fashionista in a floor-length, floral print gown. 

Carrie Underwood, 2015 CMT Awards

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

2015

Underwood kept her look simple and chic in a little white dress embellished with a pattern of beading. 

Carrie Underwood, 2015 CMT Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2015

Inside the award show, the star switched her white dress for a standout black, floor-length design. 

Carrie Underwood, 2016 CMT Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2016

The performer channeled a picturesque garden in this romantic floral-print gown with a unique neckline. 

Carrie Underwood, 2016 CMT Awards, Show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2016

The songstress brought bold style to her 2016 performance in a sheer black embroidered bodysuit. 

Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

2018

The blond maven stood out from the crowd on the red carpet in a yellow long-sleeved design. 

Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2018

Underwood channeled a disco diva in a sequin jumpsuit during the award show. 

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

2019

This year, the songstress opted for a printed nude mini by Michael Cinco embellished with turquoise and gold crystals.

