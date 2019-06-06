Jesus, take the wheel—because these looks are heavenly.

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to the CMT Music Awards. In fact, she's been attending since 2006, when she won two of her first three nominations at the annual ceremony. In more than a decade since, the famed country songstress has amassed a total of 18 wins, becoming the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history.

Of course, the performer is far from done. In fact, she was nominated twice again this year following the release of her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. To top things off, Underwood pulled double duty, taking the stage inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as a performer.