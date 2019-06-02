On Instagram and in life, social media star Natalie Halcro wears many hats. "Amateur parent-napper" is kind of a curve ball but does appear to be one of them!

"Do you think they're onto us?" Stephanie Halcro asked, addressing her siblings from the backseat of Joel Halcro's SUV during Sunday's Relatively Nat & Liv premiere.

"They have no idea what's up our sleeve," assured Nat, riding shotgun with some linens and a pair of craft scissors in her lap while Joel steered the getaway car to mom and dad's house. With guests already starting to trickle in for Rhonda and Jim Halcro's surprise anniversary bash across town, the kids were time-strapped and chock-full of creative transportation ideas.

"Here's what I think we should do: I'm gonna go in, I'm gonna grab them, I'm gonna bring them outside," Joel suggested, adding that his siblings should wait out front "with the sacks." For the record, his cargo here is Jim and Rhonda.

"I think we just pull over," Nat countered. "Like, pull over and burlap sack them."