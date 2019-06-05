It's that time of year, y'all!

Country music's biggest stars are bringing the glitz and the glam to the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. From larger-than-life gowns to bedazzled pantsuits and flashy accessories, celebrities are going all out for the special occasion.

And we wouldn't expect anything less considering this year's ceremony is making history with its record-breaking number of performances. Those part of the lineup? Boyz II Men (yes, really!), Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow,Carrie Underwood and many more.

However, fashion proved to be just as monumental at the awards show, as celebs lit up the red carpet with over-the-top ensembles. Most notably, both Maren Morris and Sarah Hyland caught our eye, as they brought their fashion A-game in daring 'fits.

The Modern Family star dressed in a black sequins mini dress that featured billowing sleeves, a deep v-cut and a large flashy belt. Morris, on the other hand, stunned in a beige cut-out dress that was adorned with beads, rhinestones and more. She certainly served Sharon Tate vibes with her retro-inspired ensemble.