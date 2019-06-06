SUNDAY
We've gone country, y'all!

On Wednesday, country music's biggest stars arrived in Nashville to live it up and crank up that boot-stomping music at the 2019 CMT Music Awards

There were amazing performances by Luke Combs and Keith Urban to name a few, and of course Little Big Town killed it as the hosts of the show for the second year in a row. These highlights, plus the fact that Carrie Underwood came up big in the winner's circle winning both Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year, was just the beginning of a spectacular night for country fans.

Our favorite part of the evening however was the style.

Yes, we've said it before and we will say it again, the best part about award shows are the red carpet arrivals and eventual costume changes and the CMT Music Awards brought its A-game.

There were a lot of sizzling looks on the carpet and we want to know who you thought rocked their ensemble best.

Some of our favorites including, Underwood in a jewel-encrusted Michael Cinco frock and Kate Bosworth in a vibrant green mermaid-inspired Prabal Gurung gown, for example were show stoppers from the moment they arrived.

Sarah Hyland rocked a black, mini dress by Redemption while Maren Morris gave off major '70s vibes with her bedazzled Fausto Puglisi dress with sexy cutouts that we are still talking about.

One of country music's hottest couples, Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini also slayed the fashion game with their looks and we're currently coveting both ensembles. Evans donned a tweed colored suit by Darkoh Menswear while his wife shinned in a lace, sequined gown by Blumarine that showed off her killer legs.

Lastly, we did a serious double take when the ladies of Runaway June showed up in three very saucy outfits. 

Hannah Mulholland started off the trio's look with a fierce Any Old Iron By Andrew Clancey silver suit while her band mates Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne wore sexy black ensembles with sheer insets to show some skin.

Now that you know our top picks from this year's CMT Music Awards, sound off with your vote for best dressed at the show below.

What are you waiting for? It's time to vote y'all!

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Carrie Underwood

She's here, y'all! Carrie lights up the star-studded event with her jewel-encrusted cocktail design by Michael Cinco. From the embroidery to the rhinestones to the plunging neckline, the "Love Wins" singer shows up and shows out.

Kate Bosworth, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Kate Bosworth

Always one to shut down a red carpet, the 36-year-old star looks like a literal mermaid in her strapless teal sequins gown. The bow that hugs her waist is a ~chef's kiss.~

Sarah Hyland, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress brings the drama to the awards ceremony with her over-the-top mini dress. From the billowing sleeves to the deep v-cut, this little number is all kinds of glam.

Maren Morris, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Maren Morris

"The Middle" singer is giving us Sharon Tate vibes at country music's biggest night. From her wavy blonde hairstyle, to her bedazzled (cut-out) mini by Fausto Puglisi and bronze Jimmy Choo platforms, she's serving us '70s realness.

Danielle Bradbery, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Danielle Bradbery

Bradbery goes business glam for the 2019 CMT Awards with her white blazer dress, which features rhinestone-encrusted fringe. Yeehaw!

Morgan Evans, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Morgan Evans

Evans leaves the basic black and white tux at home and opts for something more fun and colorful.

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini

The 25-year-old star is a vision in white! From the asymmetrical design to the ruffles, lace and more, this gown is a sight to see.

Caylee Hammack, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Sanford Myers/AP/Shutterstock

Caylee Hammack

Royal blues! The singer-songwriter dazzles on the red carpet with her glitzy, '70s-esque jumpsuit. Her gold hoops and heels tie it all together.

Runaway June, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Runaway June

The music trio goes bold with their daring ensembles. From a flashy pantsuit to a peek-a-boo bodice and lace gown, Runaway June came to slay.

Ryan Hurd, 2019 CMT Music Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Ryan Hurd

White hot! The "Love in a Bar" singer looks dapper in his all-white suit. His low-key tropical shirt adds a pop of personality to the ensemble.

Tenille Townes, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Tenille Townes

It might be a bit simple, but Townes' vibrant halter jumpsuit is most certainly striking. The bell-bottom hem and deep v-cut make her coral ensemble both fun and flirty.

Clare Dunn, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Clare Dunn

Dunn skips the "Tuxedo" for a silver sequins dress at the 2019 CMT Awards. She pairs it with hot pink heels, which adds a fun pop of color to her 'fit.

CJ Perry, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

CJ Perry

The 34-year-old wrestler shows us glamazon realness in her strapless, off-white jumpsuit. The gold details around the bodice are serving us Wonder Woman vibes.

2019 CMT Music Awards: Best Dressed
Which star rocked the 2019 CMT Music Awards red carpet best?
52.0%
4.0%
9.3%
17.3%
2.7%
12.0%
2.7%
