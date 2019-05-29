Ashton Kutcher appeared at a Los Angeles court on Wednesday to testify against a suspected serial killer charged with murdering three women, including 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin, who was dating the actor at the time.

Michael Gargiulo, who has been dubbed the "Hollywood Ripper," has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and an attempted-murder stemming from attacks in the Los Angeles area between 2001 and 2008, the year he was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to one of the killings and a non-fatal attack. His trial began earlier this month and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Ellerin, a part-time stripper and fashion student, was found dead in 2001 in her Hollywood Hills home. The night before, Kutcher had stopped to pick her up for a date.

The actor testified that he met Ellerin about two months before the killing and that she previously dated his friend. He said he had attended a housewarming party at her home about two weeks before her murder, and she told him there that she was single. He said they made plans to go out on a casual date of dinner and drinks. On the day of the date, he said he called her to let her know he was going to be late because he would be attending a Grammy Awards viewing party. He said he called Ellerin almost an hour later and left a voicemail saying he was still running late. He said she called him back from a friend's phone and told him there was no problem.