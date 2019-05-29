Mandy Moore just took her passion for outdoor adventure to new heights.

The This Is Us star reached the base camp of Mount Everest earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress reflected on her journey and how she's changed since beginning her trek.

"There's no way to distill this experience down to a few sentences," she wrote on Instagram along with a few shots from the trip. "There's no way to encapsulate what coursed through our veins and brains living in the mountains this past week. It will come in time. I think I'm slowly learning that I feel most like me when I'm outdoors. It's couldn't be any more outside my every day realm and yet there's something entirely refreshing about being tasked with nothing more than breathing and slowly putting one foot in front of the other."