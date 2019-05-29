Boyz II Men, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow and More Added to 2019 CMT Music Awards Performance Lineup

by Lena Grossman | Wed., May. 29, 2019 6:00 AM

Keith Urban, Boyz II Men

NBC/Getty Images

The 2019 CMT Music Awards are about to get even bigger.

Many big musical names including Keith Urban, Boyz II Men, Sheryl Crow and Luke Combs have been added to the show's performance lineup. Brandi Carlile, Brett Young, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band and Tanya Tucker will also perform some of their hit songs throughout the evening.

These bands all join an already-impressive slate of performers, including Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris.

Little Big Town take the stage as hosts of the awards show this year and will surely bring nonstop entertainment to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 5. This is the band's second consecutive year hosting the CMT Awards.

Even as they took center stage, Little Big Town won some awards at the 2018 CMT Awards, including Group Video of the Year for "When Someone Stops Loving You."

This star-studded list of musical acts during the show also happens to be a new record for the CMT Awards.

Watch

Jason Aldean Reveals Son's Big Milestone at 2018 CMT Awards

In terms of nominees, Miranda Lambert, Morris, Brothers Osborne and Zac Brown Band all have three nominations each. Urban, Underwood, Ballerini, Combs and Dan + Shay have two nominations apiece. 

Boyz II Men, Gladys Knight and Shawn Mendes were all nominated for the first time this year.

Underwood is up for awards in the Video of the Year category as well as Female Video of the Year.

Although there are 14 nominees vying for Video of the Year, that list will be whittled down to five on the day of the show. Those final votes will take place on Twitter.

Lambert, too, has stakes in the Female Video of the Year category. She was nominated for her song "Keeper of the Flame." Brothers Osborne are looking to take home wins for Video of the Year, Duo Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

What makes the CMT Music Awards so special is that fans hold the voting power. Country music fans can go onto the award show's site and cast their votes up until June 4 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The 2019 CMT Music Awards air on June 5 at 8 p.m. on CMT.

Check out the full list of nominees here!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

