Unique Wedding Gifts They'll Cherish Forever

by Katherine Riley | Thu., May. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
Wedding season is here! And while many of your friends and family have most likely put together a gift registry, sometimes those sell out fast. Or sometimes, you want to go above and beyond and give your friends a one-of-a-kind present that shows how much they mean to you—whether as group gift or by yourself.
To that end, we've compiled some of our favorite unique wedding gifts. Our besties have loved these, and we hope yours do too. A toast to the happy couple!
The one-of-a-kind piece of art will sweep the couple off their feet. Other styles featuring the couple's first dance, first kiss, first toast, city skyline or memorable location view are also available.
Toast the happy couple in style with this art deco glass set.
To the honeymoon and beyond! The couple will love tracking their travels together with this old-school interactive map.
Keeping date nights is a must and this cute collection of ideas will keep the couple inspired.
This indoor-outdoor pillow can be personalized on both sides, so you can include the couple's nicknames, mixtape title or any other inside jokes.
