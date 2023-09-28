Little Big Town's Red Carpet Looks May Be Your Next Style Crush

As Little Big Town prepares to host the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 in Nashville, look back at the country group's fantastic red carpet looks.

Little Big Town Paul Morigi/WireImage for The Recording Academy

When it comes to the red carpet, Little Big Town always goes big!

As excitement continues to build for the first-ever People Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28, fashion lovers will have their eyes peeled to see what country music's biggest stars will be wearing at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

When it comes to Little Big Town—who are serving as hosts and performers for the live telecast—pop culture fans can expect a whole lot of looks as the group helps honor the biggest names in country music like Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd. (See the full list of 2023 nominees here.)

"We are honored to host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world," Little Big Town said in a June 30 release. "We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music."

In addition to ushering in the People's Choice Country Awards, the Grammy winning group is no stranger being on the receiving end of the public's vote. In fact, they picked up the People's Choice Award for Favorite Country Group back in 2017.

Before showtime, we decided to compile just some of Little Big Town's fantastic red carpet looks in our gallery below

And don't miss show-stopping performances and acceptance speeches during the People's Choice Country Awards Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
2019 ACM Awards

"What a night. Thank you. #acmawards," Little Big Town wrote on Instagram when posing on the red carpet. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
2019 Grammys

"When Someone Stops Loving You" is the special song that earned Little Big Town a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. 

Michael Loccisano/WireImage
2018 CMT Music Awards

Yee-haw! The Bridgestone Arena became a bit more fashionable with this group on the carpet. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer
2018 Stand Up to Cancer

Using their voice for good! Little Big Town showed their support for the sixth biennial SU2C telecast.  

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
2018 Grammys

Before winning the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Award for "Better Man," the artists turned heads at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
2017 Grammys

Shortly before they took the stage to perform on music's biggest night, Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook looked like one fantastic group in the fashion department. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2017 ACM Awards

"My favorite thing to do on the road is go to flea markets and antique stores," Karen Fairchild once shared with Racked. "My bandmate Kimberly [Schlapman] and I always go antiquing together." 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
2017 CMA Awards

The evening was all about celebrating the success of "Better Man," which gave Little Big Town one of the biggest hits of their career thus far.  

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
2016 Grammys

Before winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit "Girl Crush," Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet brought the glam to music's biggest night. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015 Billboard Music Awards

"One of my favorite dresses was a black Valentino leather mini with a beautiful bow that draped over one shoulder. I wore it to the Billboard Awards. The fit was impeccable," Karen shared with E! News when giving credit to glam squad members Richard Collins and Karan Mitchell. "The over the knees boots were Givenchy...Sometimes it all comes together and that was one of those nights."

John Shearer/WireImage
2015 CMA Awards

It was a big night for the country music crew who walked away with Single of the Year thanks to "Girl Crush." 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2011 CMT Music Awards

Rewind to 2011 when the group was nominated for Group Video of the Year thanks to "Little White Church." 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2010 CMT Music Awards

"I'm probably the biggest risk-taker of the group," Karen Fairchild once told Racked. "I don't mind going out there and trying something and knowing it might be criticized, that maybe fans won't get what I'm doing. If I love it, I wear it!"

Andrew Gombert/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
2008 ACM Awards

Stylist Karla Welch has been known to pull looks for all four members of Little Big Town. She's also previously worked with Justin Bieber, Tori Kelly and P!nk. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2007 Grammys

While celebrating their Best Country Album nomination for The Road to Here, the "Boondocks" singers proved they've had style for years. 

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

(Originally published June 4, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)

Watch the People's Choice Country Awards Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

