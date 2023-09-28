Little Big Town's Red Carpet Looks May Be Your Next Style Crush

When it comes to the red carpet, Little Big Town always goes big!

As excitement continues to build for the first-ever People Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28, fashion lovers will have their eyes peeled to see what country music's biggest stars will be wearing at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

When it comes to Little Big Town—who are serving as hosts and performers for the live telecast—pop culture fans can expect a whole lot of looks as the group helps honor the biggest names in country music like Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd. (See the full list of 2023 nominees here.)

"We are honored to host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world," Little Big Town said in a June 30 release. "We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music."

In addition to ushering in the People's Choice Country Awards, the Grammy winning group is no stranger being on the receiving end of the public's vote. In fact, they picked up the People's Choice Award for Favorite Country Group back in 2017.