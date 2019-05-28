Hold your peaches! There may just be some drama in Atlanta.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans started speculating on social media that Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley had gone their separate ways.

It all started when viewers noticed Porsha unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram.

In addition, her sister Lauren and mother Diane are also no longer following the man behind The Original Hot Dog Factory.

And it wouldn't be a rumor without a cryptic social media post. Over the weekend, Porsha posted a quote that read, "Not gonna worry tonight. God had it LAST time. God has it THIS time."