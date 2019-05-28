Will Felicity Be Back for Arrow's Final Season?

We have likely seen the last of Felicity Smoak.

After it was announced that season eight would be Arrow's last, Emily Bett Rickards announced that she would be leaving at the end of season seven, and we'd be saying goodbye to Felicity just a few episodes later.

The season seven finale sent Felicity into hiding in the present day, in a cabin where we know she'll raise her and Oliver's daughter into the Mia we all know and love. In the future, Felicity stepped back from her work as a vigilante, visited Oliver's grave which listed his death in 2019 (hello, 2019 crossover), then had the Monitor take her to wherever Oliver is, from whence she can never return.