16 Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Needed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've all had a fashion emergency, but a problem really isn't that bad if you're prepared. By now, we all know about fashion tape and bra strap adjusters, but that's just the beginning. We have found so many fashion fixes to ease your worries.
Do you get frustrated when your pant legs won't stay tucked into your boots? We found a solution for that. Do you get annoyed when your high heels sink into the grass at an outdoor event? We found a way to avoid that. Do you have gorgeous white sneakers sitting in your closet because you're too afraid to get them dirty? We know a hack to keep them clean so you can actually enjoy your shoes.
If it's happened to you, it's happened to us. Here are some of our most reliable fashion fixes.
Fashion Fixes
Solemates High Heel Protectors
Don't sacrifice style if you don't have to. If you have the perfect pair of heels to match your outfit, but the event is outdoors, you just need a set of high heel protectors. These prevent your shoes from sinking into the grass or getting caught in grates, decks, and cobblestones. You can choose between the classic size or options for wide or narrow heels. Pro tip: brides, these are great to have on hand for an outdoor wedding. Your guests will thank you!
Optix 55 New Anti Fog Spray for Glasses
Sunglasses are essential on hot, sunny days, but humidity can make your lenses get foggy. Even if it's not hot out, wearing glasses with a face mask means instantly foggy lenses. Prevent that from happening with this spray. Just spray it on, rub it in, let it dry for 1 minute, and you're ready for a fog-free day.
Adjustable Elastic Boot Strap- 4 Pieces
It's so frustrating when you tuck your pant legs into your pants and they don't stay put. Prevent your pants from bunching up by using these adjustable boot straps.
Perfect Fit Instant Button- 8 Sets
If your button breaks or if you just need to reduce the waist of your jeans, you can instantly add a button with one of these pins. They're adjustable, they stay in place, and they're easy to remove if you want to use the button on another item of clothing.
Women's Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flat Roll Up Slipper Shoes
Sometimes it can just be too much to spend the whole night in heels. Stash these roll-up flats in your purse just in case you need to make a last-minute shoe change. There are lots of colors to choose from, but you can never go wrong with black flats.
Shout Wipe and Go - Portable Stain Treater Towelettes
Keep one of these individually-wrapped wipes in your bag so you can remove stains wherever you are. They're also helpful if you spill on the carpet or the interior of a car.
BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover
A fabric shaver is so clutch to remove pilled fabric and fuzz without damaging your clothes. This is especially essential for sweaters, hoodies, and sweatpants that pill easily, but you can also use the fabric shaver on bedding, furniture, and carpets. It's oddly satisfying to see all the pilled fabric that comes off of your garments. It's basically the laundry equivalent of pulling off a pore strip. If you don't have a fabric shaver, click "add to cart" now. This one has 36,500+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable, Cleaning Pads with Durafoam, 10 Count
If you want to keep your white sneakers fresh and clean, a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is the secret weapon you need. Just add water to wipe away those stubborn stains.
D-buy Chain Extenders- 8 Pieces
Chain extenders are such a game-changing product for jewelry fanatics. Use one to increase the length of your necklace, create whole new looks, and design the perfect balance for layering several pieces of jewelry. We love this set at Amazon, which has silver and gold extenders in a variety of lengths.
Fearless Tape - Womens Double Sided Tape for Clothing and Body- 50 Count
Telling you to get fashion tape is not exactly innovative, but did you realize that you can use it for so many different fixes? You can use fashion tape to hold an off-the-shoulder top in place, keep a strapless top still, change the neckline of a v-neck top and prevent a wrap dress from coming undone, hide your bra from peaking out of your top, prevent low-cut socks from slipping off your feet, and so much more.
Feel Fresh Bamboo & Cotton Bra Liners
It's not the most pleasant summer-fashion topic, but under-boob bra rash and chafing are no joke. These cotton and bamboo bra liners are soft and silky to the touch while being tough on sweat and wicking moisture away from the skin to prevent discomfort.
The Ultimate Nipple Covers
On the flip side, who wants to go out in a bra if you don't have to? These reusable adhesive nipple covers are a must-have. Yes, there are many nipple covers out there, but you can't see these through your shirt. You could wear them under a thin white tank top and no one would see them. And, they're actually easy to remove. Just check out the 7,300+ 5-star reviews to find out why so many Amazon shoppers love these.
Dress Downs Garment Weights- 4 County
Most women have held down their skirts attempting to avoid their own Marilyn Monroe moment. These dress weights are reusable, discreet and safe on all materials. Just peel the backing and stick on inside of your skirt to hold it in place.
Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands
Bandelettes' anti-chafing bands come in many colors and sizes. There are even some lacy options. Enjoy a grease-free, chemical-free solution to protect yourself from chafing thighs. These have 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestena Slip Shorts
Chafing is a possibility when you wear dresses and skirts. Prevent that from happening with these biker shorts, which come in 11 colors with sizes ranging from small to 5X.
These have 5-star reviews with one shopper raving, "I wore these shorts under a dress at Disney World. We walked 8.3 miles and 21K steps and these shorts did not move, pinch, roll, etc. They were perfect! No chafing, no weird lumps, and breathed great in the 85 degrees! I highly recommend!"
—Originally published May 29, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. PT