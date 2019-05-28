ABC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 28, 2019 11:42 AM
ABC
For some viewers, it seems The Bachelorette was more important than their safety.
When the ABC reality show was interrupted for a special weather statement from local Ohio weatherman Jamie Simpson about tornado and flash flood warnings, some viewers expressed their annoyance on social media.
"I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining…No, we're not going back to the show, folks! This is a dangerous situation, OK? Think about if this was your neighborhood. I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we're going to do," Simpson said during a live broadcast. "Some people complain that this is all about my ego—Stop. Just stop right now. It's not. I'm done with you people! I really am. This is pathetic. This is a dangerous situation here."
Simpson's ire didn't last long. He took a breath and apologized for the rant. See the video below.
"Alright, I'm sorry I did that. It just really bothers me that we have people that don't care about other people's safety around here. That's just ridiculous," he said.
At the time, viewers continued to post angry comments on Facebook, but since the event—and Simpson went viral—viewers have come out in support of Simpson and his mini rant.
The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown responded to a tweet and thanks Dayton residents for their love but cautioned them to "be safe."
"Naders are no joke," she said about the tornado warning.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?