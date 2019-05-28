Ohio Weatherman Has No Time for The Bachelorette Viewers During Severe Weather Alert

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 28, 2019 11:42 AM

The Bachelorette

ABC

For some viewers, it seems The Bachelorette was more important than their safety.

When the ABC reality show was interrupted for a special weather statement from local Ohio weatherman Jamie Simpson about tornado and flash flood warnings, some viewers expressed their annoyance on social media.

"I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining…No, we're not going back to the show, folks! This is a dangerous situation, OK? Think about if this was your neighborhood. I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we're going to do," Simpson said during a live broadcast. "Some people complain that this is all about my ego—Stop. Just stop right now. It's not. I'm done with you people! I really am. This is pathetic. This is a dangerous situation here."

Watch

Bachelorette Hannah B.'s Reaction to Luke's Love: Please Don't

Simpson's ire didn't last long. He took a breath and apologized for the rant. See the video below.

"Alright, I'm sorry I did that. It just really bothers me that we have people that don't care about other people's safety around here. That's just ridiculous," he said.

At the time, viewers continued to post angry comments on Facebook, but since the event—and Simpson went viral—viewers have come out in support of Simpson and his mini rant.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown responded to a tweet and thanks Dayton residents for their love but cautioned them to "be safe."

"Naders are no joke," she said about the tornado warning.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

