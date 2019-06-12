Surprise! Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden Is Married

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 9:11 AM

Joe Biden, Hunter Biden

Bill Clark/Roll Call/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden

The former vice president's second child is married. A source tells E! News Hunter tied the knot with Melissa Cohen

The insider says the bride is originally from South Africa and that she currently lives in Los Angeles. It seems like the pair developed a bit of a whirlwind romance. According to the source, Melissa and Hunter just met in May. As a sign of their love for one another, the couple has also gotten matching tattoos, per the source.

E! News has reached out to Joe's team for comment.

Hunter was previously married to Kathleen Biden, with who he shares three children: Finnegan, Maisy and Naomi Biden. The two reportedly separated in 2015.

However, Hunter made headlines two years later after it was revealed he had formed a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau Biden.

"Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most," Hunter told Page Six at the time. "We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way."

Watch

Joe Biden Hits New York Fashion Week With Daughter Ashley

Joe also noted he supported the couple.

"We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness," he told the outlet. "They have mine and Jill's full and complete support and we are happy for them."

Page Six reported Hunter and Hallie split in late April.

Melissa has also been married before. According to the source, she was previously married to Jason Landver.

TMZ was the first to report that Hunter and Melissa had tied the knot.

