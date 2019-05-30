by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., May. 30, 2019 6:30 AM
When life gives them lemons, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson make a mean batch of lemonade. Goat's milk? Different story.
But the ladies are all about trying new things in this laugh-out-loud clip from Sunday's Relatively Nat & Liv series premiere, which sees the adventurous pair of cousins and BFFs tasked with procuring their grocery items the old-fashioned way during a surprisingly authentic trip to the farm.
"We're actually looking for goat's milk," Liv explains near the clip's start, after an employee finds her and Nat exchanging zingers with some phallic-shaped veggies as props. Much to the gals' surprise, he informs them that it's "time to get some goat's milk out of a goat," since they're going for a full-on "country experience" here.
"Well, great. Now we gotta go pull on some cow nipples," Nat deadpans, as she and Liv make their way over to an actual goat pasture nearby with wine in hand.
"OK, I think we make them trust us," reasons Liv, while the goats dart around them. Extending her glass to one furry face, she continues with, "Hi! Want a drink?"
Liv's goat whispering technique hits a roadblock later on when she and Nat are basically elbow deep in milk buckets—and Liv's goes flying.
See the hilarious ordeal for yourself in the clip above! And find out what happens when you inadvertently end up with goat's milk in your eye.
Watch the premiere of Nat & Liv this Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Scott Disick to Sunday Nights on E! After Flip It Like Disick Premiere Date Announcement
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?