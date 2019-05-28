Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted as a Teenager

"What most women do is, we just don't feel like we have a voice," DeGeneres says. "And that's the only reason that this is the first time I've ever talked about this to anyone other than my friends. We just don't feel like we're worthy, or we're scared to have a voice and we're scared to say 'no.'"

"That first time, he really convinced me that he didn't want to upset her, and he really felt another lump, and he really would just like...and then when I didn't let him the next time, you know, it just...he just kept taunting me and pretending like he was coming at me all the time," she shares. "That's the only reason I think it's important to talk about it because there's so many young girls, and it doesn't matter how old you are, and when I see people speaking out, especially now, it angers me when victims aren't believed because we just don't make stuff up. And I like men, but there are so many men that get away with so much. It is just time for us to have a voice. It's time for us to have power."

