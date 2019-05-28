Jesse Williams and Girlfriend Taylour Paige Turn Up the Heat in Colombia

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 28, 2019 7:26 AM

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams spent Memorial Day weekend enjoying some fun in the sun with his leading lady Taylour Paige.

The Grey's Anatomy actor took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture of himself cuddling with the Hit the Floor actress on a boat in Colombia's Isla Barú.

Paige donned an orange bikini for the getaway and accessorized her look with a green hat and some dainty necklaces. As for Williams, he wasn't afraid to wear some bling for the boat ride and wore a gold chain and watch.

It appears the dynamic duo vacationed with a few of their pals. Grace Mahary, a model and founder of Project Tsehigh, also shared a few pictures from the trip on Instagram.

"They say your circle gets smaller as you grow older... but this year my [heart] showed me otherwise," she captioned the snapshots.

Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Talk Grey's Anatomy Romance

Williams and Paige made their public debut as a couple earlier this month at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show in New York. However, their history goes back even further. Back in April, Paige shared an Instagram post hinting the two had been hanging out as early as the fall of 2018. She also appeared on a 2016 episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Williams previously dated Taylor Rooks and Minka Kelly. Before these relationships, he was married to Aryn Drake-Lee. The two split in 2017 and their divorce battle continues to make headlines.

They share two children: Maceo and Sadie.

