Christy Carlson Romano is no Ren Stevens. And today, she's here "to throw a wrench at the image."

Though often equated with the type-A, perfectionist from Disney's Even Stevens, the actress revealed in a powerful essay for Teen Vogue that the stereotype is fooling fans. "I have never been perfect or pulled together as my reputation or the success of my young adulthood might suggest," she wrote. "During a period of time in my life, I grappled with depression, drinking, and more, desperate to find fixes for how I felt."

At just six years old, when other kids were playing tag on the playground, Christy was touring the country with several musicals. She learned to ride a bike only because an audition required it.By 14, she had nabbed her life-changing gig on Disney. And, after a day of filming, she would head home for a night of tutoring.

"I became that precocious theater kid, a confusing mix of sheltered and overexposed to the public," Christy, who also voiced Kim Possible, shared. "While I was adept at change and very driven in my art form, I was delayed in some developmental milestones that one often has in their preteen years that adequately inform their early adulthood and help them make the right decisions during hard times."