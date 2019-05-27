Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant With Twins

The Palin family is getting not one, but two new members. 

Sarah Palin's daughter Willow Palin is pregnant with twins, the 24-year-old mom-to-be announced on Instagram Monday night. "@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!" Willow wrote online. "Baby Bailey's [sic] arriving December 2019 #TWINS."

Willow paired the caption with a photo of an ultrasound and two pint-sized shirts. Younger sister Piper Palin also celebrated the news online, writing on her Instagram Story, "So excited for my sister and brother-in-law! TWO babies!!"

The pregnancy marks the latest milestone in Willow's life as she got engaged to now-husband Ricky Bailey back in December 2017

"Good things happen!!!" her proud mom and former Governor of Alaska wrote on social media at the time. "My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy."

Nearly a year later, the couple tied the knot in September 2018. "The most perfect day," the bride said on Instagram.

Now, they have little ones on the way. 

Congratulations to the future mom and dad!

