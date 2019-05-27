Former Biggest Loser Contestant Daniel Wright Dead at 30

"Daniel Wright and I met for the first time in May of 2009 on the beach in Malibu. 15 of us went to the beach that morning to begin our journey on season 8 of The Biggest Loser," Cahill recalled. "Our 16th contestant was driven up to the starting position of that first 1-mile race (which he won) and out popped Daniel. 'Hey guys!!!' He yelled as he jogged over to us. Little did I know the effect this man would have on my life."

"Daniel's light has always been one of Grace, encouragement, wisdom, love and honor throughout the time I have known him. And I can honestly say that because of him I am a better man," Cahill's touching message continued. "He showed me (by example - not by telling me) how to care for others in a different way, and I thank God for being able to know this man for the 10 years I have known him. We could all learn a lesson from him how important it is to leave a mark of love on those we meet, to lay down differences and to see similarities, and to serve those around us in any way we can."