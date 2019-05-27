Iggy Azalea Is "a Ball of Negative Emotions" After Topless Photo Leak

Iggy Azalea

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Iggy Azalea has spoken. 

This week, the star noticeably deactivated her social media accounts, seemingly over leaked photos of the rapper. On Monday, the Grammy nominee issued a since-deleted statement on the leaked images, explaining they are outtakes from a 2016 GQ cover shoot. 

"A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity," she explained online.

"I hadn't seen other women's covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures." 

Azalea continued, "There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I'm surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected." E! News has reached out to GQ for comment. 

As for how Azalea is doing following the leak, she wrote, "Today Im a ball of negative emotions."

"I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things," she candidly described. "Not solely because I did not consent to this – but also because of the vile way people have reacted. A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up."

Iggy Azalea

BACKGRID

As her message continued, she likened the situation to a nuclear bomb exploding. "If you've ever been humiliated before in front of family & those you care about maybe you can relate to what I'm going though [sic]. It's like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting [sic] your relationships & people who matter most too," she star said. 

Azalea noted she intends on finding out the origin of the leak and pressing criminal charges. "It's important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life," she said. 

The rapper explained she does not feel there is anywhere she can retreat to and thinks it is best to keep her accounts deactivated considering the negative things she's seen written about herself. 

"Please be kinder to one another," the star encouraged as the statement concluded. 

