Iggy Azalea has spoken.

This week, the star noticeably deactivated her social media accounts, seemingly over leaked photos of the rapper. On Monday, the Grammy nominee issued a since-deleted statement on the leaked images, explaining they are outtakes from a 2016 GQ cover shoot.

"A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity," she explained online.

"I hadn't seen other women's covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures."