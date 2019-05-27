Never underestimate the New Kids On The Block fan base.

As the boy band continued The Mixtape Tour Sunday night at the Hollywood Bowl, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Danny Wood had a few familiar faces in the audience.

Hey guys, Candace Cameron Bure and her Fuller House co-stars are really big fans.

As documented on social media, the actress brought along a group of friends including Andrea Barber and Soni Nicole Bringas for an unforgettable night of music.

Let's just say they lived their best lives step by step.