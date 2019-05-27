Candace Cameron Bure and Her Fuller House BFFs Live Their Best Life at NKOTB Concert

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 27, 2019 12:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, NKOTB

Instagram

Never underestimate the New Kids On The Block fan base.

As the boy band continued The Mixtape Tour Sunday night at the Hollywood Bowl, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Danny Wood had a few familiar faces in the audience.

Hey guys, Candace Cameron Bure and her Fuller House co-stars are really big fans.

As documented on social media, the actress brought along a group of friends including Andrea Barber and Soni Nicole Bringas for an unforgettable night of music.

Let's just say they lived their best lives step by step.

Watch

Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Talk Fuller House Ending

"What a night!!! #MixedTapeTour with my girls!!" Candace shared on Instagram in between dancing to NKOTB's biggest hits.

Andrea added, "My favorite kind of night! #NKOTB #MixtapeTour."

In addition to knowing all the words to countless songs, Andrea went all out with a NKOTB retro T-shirt. And when Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Salt-N-Pepa took to the stage, the party only continued.

"So glad you guys came!" Tiffany wrote in the comments section. Debbie added, "What a magical night with magical fans, friends, and family and fans who have become family, fellow artists and peers who I am filled with gratitude to get to share the stage with each and every night."

And for those wondering if this is a girls-only concert, it's not true! Fuller House creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin was able to enjoy the fun that included a late-night trip to In-N-Out burger.

Don't worry, music lovers. The tour isn't over yet. Find out when New Kids On the Block is heading to your neighborhood online now.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Candace Cameron Bure , Fuller House , New Kids On The Block , Music , Concerts , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
David Beckham, Romeo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Sticks Up for 16-Year-Old Singer and Proves She's Still Our American Idol

Lil Nas X Postmates Maserati to Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Raps About Nicki Minaj & Cardi B in New Song "Cattitude"

Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Miley Cyrus Raps About Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in New Song "Cattitude"

Spice Girls Reunion Tour 2019, Dublin, Ireland, Mel B, Geri

Mel B Addresses Sound Issues That Plagued Spice Girls' Reunion Tour Opener

Spice Girls, Melanie Brown, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Geri Horner, Melanie C, Melanie Chisholm

Spice Girls' Spice World 2019 Tour: All the Best Moments

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.