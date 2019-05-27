Instagram
Roger Mathews doesn't want to hear any negativity this Memorial Day.
As Jenni "JWoww" Farley enjoys part of the holiday weekend in Las Vegas with her new boyfriend, her ex is speaking out on social media.
"Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still," he shared. "I'm a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary."
Roger continued, "I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused in the eyes of the public but I'll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn't be to much to ask for everyone else too."
The Instagram post also featured the couple's two kids snuggling with dad after enjoying a day at the pool.
"We both love our children emphatically and always will," he shared. "It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day."
In true social media fashion, not everyone was feeling the love and light. When one follower suggested that Roger spends more time with the kids "than their own mother," he quickly came to his ex-wife's defense.
"Why because you see a few posts?" he wrote in the comments section. "You have no idea what our actual reality is."
Zing!
As the friendly exes put on a united front, JWoww has in fact moved on with a special new man.
In fact, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello made their red carpet debut as a couple this weekend at Hakkasan Night Club inside Las Vegas' MGM Grand.
They were also able to join Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and watch DJ Pauly D perform at Drai's Beachclub.