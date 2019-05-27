Johnny Galecki is going big for his gender reveal party.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, The Big Bang Theory star and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer invited family and close friends for a special celebration.

As seen on social media, the happy couple revealed they were having a baby boy with the help of blue paint.

"A day I'll never forget," Johnny wrote on Instagram while sharing a kiss with his leading lady.

Love Catering, Inc. supplied food for lucky attendees while Kelsey Harper helped design the big reveal.

"To all those who voted boy you were right!" Alaina also shared on Instagram Stories after the big moment.