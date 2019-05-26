North West and Penelope Disick Are the Newest Members of Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., May. 26, 2019 7:51 PM

Saint West, North West, Penelope Disick

Kanye West's musical talents run in the family.

North Westand Saint West, plus their crew of friends and cousins, joined Yeezy and his Sunday Service choir for a performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was originally performed by Sinéad O'Connor. Dressed in matching white ensembles, the adorable group of children stood with Kanye's impeccably trained choir as their family and friends watched in adoration. 

In one video, shared by Big Seanon his Instagram Story, Penelope Disick, North and Saint stand together in the choir while Reign Disick stands cautiously by the audience. Too cute!

It seems like today's Sunday Service was taken indoors due to the rainy weather plaguing Southern California. For the performance, the "American Boy" rapper and his team wore clean all-white ensembles. 

Today's audience included Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as well as their mom Kris Jenner

North West Performs & Steals the Show at Kanye West's Sunday Service

While this appears to be Penelope, Reign and Saint's debut performance at their "church," North is a seasoned professional.

She and her dad routinely steal the show at their weekly gatherings. Whether it's with her impressive dance moves, singing skills or chic poses, the 5-year-old knows what it takes to get the crowd going. 

Before we know it, North will be standing front and center with a solo of her own!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ North West , Penelope Disick , Reign Disick , Saint West , Kanye West , Apple News

