James Charles Cancels Sisters Tour Amid Tati Westbrook Feud Drama

"I'm not better and I'm not back either but I am trying to move on with my life and focus on good things that make me happy and they can take my mind off of things," he continued. "With that being said, I'm still not doing well and the main reason why I am deciding to pull the plug on tour is because the next few weeks and few months, honestly, I said that I wanted to take time for myself and to you, the people that love me, and focus on things that make me really really happy, which is makeup and being with friends and family and getting my head back in the game up to where I'm very very inspired to keep working."

Charles said that he is a "workaholic" and loves filming and that "it's really important for me that I am able to kind of get my head back to where it was when I first started." He said he wanted to "take a little bit of time off to get my head back where it needs to be."

"It is my absolute number one biggest priority that when I do go on tour, because I still am...that I am able to walk on stage every single night with a huge smile and present the best version of myself to all of you guys," he said. "And I want you to have an amazing experience and you feel like you're having an amazing time and you feel like you're getting your money's worth and that you leave with an amazing photo, amazing memories, and an equally as genuine smile that I had when I was on stage. And because of all the stuff, I feel that I can't deliver that best version of James right now, and that sucks but I'm working on it, I promise."

Charles reiterated that there would be a tour in the future, and it "will be even more epic than before."