The Spice Girls reunion tour experienced its first major hiccup on its very first day.

Returning band mates Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell Horner and Mel C took to the stage at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, performing for about 70,000 people at what marked the '90s girl group's first show in seven years. But many fans took to Twitter to complain about the sound. Mel B was just as bummed about it.

"Hey guys. Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better...Pfft," Mel B said, lying in bed, in an Instagram Story video posted on Friday night.