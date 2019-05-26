How Life Has Completely Changed For the Game of Thrones Stars

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Prior to knowing nothing as Jon Snow, Harington had never taken an on-screen role, acting on stage in the National Theatre's adaptation of War Horse before auditioning for the role that would make him a household name. But his family's name is actually quite well-known in the UK as his great-grandfather is Sir Richard Harington, a descendant of Charles II, while his great-great grandfather John Harington invented the first flushing toilet, which was used by Elizabeth I.

''He invented it for her, as the story goes, and she made him godson to her, which is quite interesting,'' Harington said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. (Fun fact: It's also why "the john" is a nickname for a toilet.)

When he auditioned for Jon Snow (aka Aegon Targaryen), Harington told W Magazine, "I had a black eye. I had been in a fight the night before...with this guy in McDonald's. I think that man who punched me in the face may have helped me get the job!"

Harington, however, lost the initial fight against worldwide fame, letting the social media chatter get to him. By season three though, Harington stopped himself from reading reviews. My memory is always 'the boring Jon Snow,' and it got to me after a while," he admitted to Variety—and he struggled with Jon becoming the central character of the series, eventually going to therapy for the first time to cope with his feelings.

"My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon," he said of Jon's short death, which spurred an insane level of focus on him in the media. "It wasn't a very good time in my life…I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there—like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn't talking to anyone."

Eventually, Harington came to embrace Jon's important to the show, as well as his own, saying, "I now look back and I go, well, I was a f—king integral part of that whole thing. Jon was, and I am, and I'm proud of it. It took me a long time to not think, I'm the worst thing in this."