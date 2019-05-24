Whiskey Cavalier Has Been Officially Canceled

Way to be a tease, ABC.

Whiskey Cavalier will not return after all, even after the network reconsidered the cancellation on Thursday.

"Friends: I just got the sad news that ABC has passed," executive producer David Hemingson wrote on Twitter on Friday. "Whiskey Cavalier has been fully and finally cancelled. Thank you all so, so much for your efforts on our behalf. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support."

The spy show, created by Hemingson and also executive produced by Bill Lawrence, starred Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan and filmed mostly in Prague. Tyler James Williams, Ana Ortiz, Vir Das, and Josh Hopkins also starred.