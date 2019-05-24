See the Best Celebrity Kid Moments at the Cannes Film Festival

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., May. 24, 2019 3:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu Travolta, Benjamin Travolta, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

It's a family affair!

The Cannes Film Festival might not be Disneyland, but it's a special place for Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars to bring their kids. During the 2019 fête, many celebs brought their whole family out for the enchanting occasion. Notably, long-time couple John Travolta and Kelly Preston graced the red carpet with their two kids, Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta

Another cute moment? Making his Cannes Film Festival debut, Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón brought their 11-month-old nugget, Santiago Enrique Bastón, out for the larger-than-life event. "My ray of sunshine," the 44-year-old actress and director captioned her Instagram post, as she held her baby boy in France.

In the past, Uma Thurman made her son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, her date at the closing ceremony in 2017. And of course, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner have become an iconic mother-daughter duo during the film fest in France, as they've graced the red carpet many times together.

Watch

North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram

To see the best celebrity kid moments at the famous fest, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Salma Hayek, Francois Pinault, Valentina, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Salma Hayek, François Pinault & Valentina Pinault

It's a family affair! The 52-year-old actress poses in a hot pink dress (and matching lip!) with her husband and daughter, Valentina.

Chris Tucker, Destin Tucker, Rambo V: Last Blood, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Tucker & Destin Tucker

The father-son duo attend the Rambo V: Last Blood screening at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. If you had to do a double take, you're not alone: they look like twins!

Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, Uma Thurman, amfAR Gala, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Uma Thurman & Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke

It's a mother-son date night. Thurman brings her teenage son to the amfAR Gala to the 2017 fest.

Article continues below

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu Travolta, Benjamin Travolta, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu Travolta & Benjamin Travolta

The famous family hits the red carpet and poses for cameras at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, amfAR Gala, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR

Kendall Jenner & Kris Jenner

Name a more iconic duo... we'll wait. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars light up the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

Eva Longoria, Santiago Bastón, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

Instagram

Eva Longoria & Santiago Bastón

Baby's first Cannes! The 11-month-old makes his Cannes Film Festival debut with his momma, Longoria.

Article continues below

Honor Swinton Byrne, Tilda Swinton, Parasite, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Tilda Swinton & Honor Swinton Byrne

Dazzling the red carpet with their flashy ensembles, Swinton brings her daughter, Honor, for the special ocassion.

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

Gareth Cattermole/GC Images

Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya

The 45-year-old actress stuns in a holographic green and yellow gown while her little mini me stuns in a bright yellow dress. Cuties!

Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis, Satchel Lee & Jackson Lee

The 62-year-old director takes a moment on the red carpet to pose with his family at the BlacKKKlansman screening.

Article continues below

Bella Hadid, Mohamed Hadid, Ismael's Ghosts, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid & Mohamed Hadid

The 22-year-old supermodel brings her dad, Mohamed, as her date to the fancy fête.

Partricia Arquette, Harlow Jane-Arquette, Sibyl, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette & Harlow Jane-Arquette

Seeing double. The mother-daughter duo look like twins at the larger-than-life event.

Hopper Jack Penn, Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, The Last Face, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sean Penn, Hopper Jack Penn & Dylan Penn

What's better than one date? Two! The 58-year-old actor brings his kids to the special occasion.

Article continues below

We can't wait to see what other celebrity families hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cannes Film Festival , 2019 Cannes Film Festival , Celebrities , Celebrity Families , Celeb Kids , Moms , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, amfAR Gala, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

The Best Celebrity Kid Moments at the Cannes Film Festival

Selena Gomez, Cannes

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Star Sightings

Kendall Jenner, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2019: amfAR Gala

Amber Heard, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

2019 Cannes Film Festival: Best Style Moments

Millie Bobby Brown, Gozilla: King of the Monsters premiere

Millie Bobby Brown Cheekily Says to ''Watch Out'' Now That She's Able to Drive

Margot Robbie, The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Margot Robbie Flawlessly Recreates Sharon Tate's 1968 Cannes Film Festival Hairstyle

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.