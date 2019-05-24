by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 24, 2019 1:23 PM
Theresa Marie and Selena Gomez are a match made in designer heaven.
The singer and her former assistant teamed up for a collaboration for Theresa's new bathing suit company KRAHS Swimwear by Theresa Marie, which is sharks spelled backwards, in case you didn't notice. Together, the fashion-forward women created multiple swimsuits that are made for the modern woman who loves all things fun and cute.
Theresa recently sat down with E! News to talk about how she and Sel-Go joined together, plus the quirky story that inspired the brand's name.
Unsurprisingly, Selena had a large influence on the direction of the collaboration, as well as the creation of KRAHS. "I had just stopped working for Selena and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do next," Theresa explains. "[I've] never really had a dream job or, like, know what I want to do, but I've always been into fashion and I was like, 'You know what I am always in a bikini, I am always at the beach, I am going to do bathing suits.'"
She says that after going to Selena with her potential job, which Selena said was "such a good idea," they brainstormed how they would make a big splash with the launch. And Theresa says that is when Selena offered to do the first collaboration with her.
When it came to designing their pieces together, however, their were some minor creative differences. According to the creative director, a.k.a. Theresa, they both have vastly different styles. She describes Selena as being the more "classy" and "conservative" one, whereas Theresa is more of a "free bird" who prefers to lounge in the nude.
These variations in their preferred state of dress resulted in Selena's favorite bikini, which is aptly named the "Selena." The two-piece swimsuit has a metal KRAHS logo connecting the top and the high-waisted bottoms feature a water-proof belt that accentuates the waist.
But, that's not all that Theresa talks about. To learn about her childhood by the ocean and her and Selena's potential plans to swim with the sharks, check out the video above!
