Taylor Swift Reveals Her Biggest Clue Yet About Her New Album

OMG! Did Taylor Swift just reveal the title of her new album?

The superstar singer, who has been dropping clues about her new music, just shared the biggest hint about #TS7 to date. In late April, T.Swift kicked off a new musical era when she dropped "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie. The instant hit, which went right to the top of the iTunes charts, was the first song to be released off of Swift's seventh studio album.

Along with the song's release, Swift also dropped the "ME!" music video. Shortly after releasing the visual, the Grammy winner confirmed that her new album title is revealed in the music video, sparking a fan frenzy.