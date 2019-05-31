by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., May. 31, 2019 6:30 AM
Kris Jenner's mom is a tough sell!
Grandma MJ and Scott Disick's sweet friendship continues in this clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which sees the pair sharing coffee and banter in the Flip It Like Disick star's Hidden Hills kitchen. Of course, just because they've reached morning hangout levels of camaraderie doesn't mean the 84-year-old spitfire is going to start sugar-coating her opinions—bless her—not even about her grandkids' father's new entrepreneurial project.
"I've been working a lot on my clothing company that I have," Scott tells her. "It's called Talentless."
"What?" MJ wrinkles her nose.
"Talentless," he says again, and it's clear the KarJenner's beloved grandma is really trying here.
"Hm," she offers with a tight-lipped smile.
"It's a play on the fact that everybody has always said everybody that's in the reality business have no talent," Scott explains, adding, "Everybody's loved the name."
And while MJ does fall head over heels for Talentless' actual product (Scott has samples in the next room), she has some other ideas for branding.
"What if you used something with a positive flair?" she suggests. "Like Talented. Or Handsome."
Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick's dad breaks it to her that his brand has already been trademarked, so there's not too much room for editing at this point. That said, who else thinks MJ would make a great a great addition to the Talentless marketing team?
See her hysterical response to Scott's brand name—and check out some Talentless T-shirts too—in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
