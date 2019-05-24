EXCLUSIVE!

Larissa Comes Clean on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: "I Have Kids"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 24, 2019 9:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The secret is out on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four.

In the above sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, Larissa Dos Santos Lima comes clean to her mother-in-law Debbie Johnson over dinner.

"Debbie, I have something to say to you," Larissa says.

"OK. You pregnant?" Debbie asks.

"I have kids," Larissa admits.

"You have children," Debbie says before tears start to fall.

The news is too much for Debbie to handle. "I need a drink," she says after leaving the table. Her son, Colt Johnson, and Larissa just sit in silence.

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars Russ & Paola Talk Baby Boy & More

"I am shocked. They haven't told me anything about it," Debbie says. "I am so angry with her because it's our family, I need to know what's going on. It was chickens—t of her to do that, I'm sorry but it was."

Once she returns to the table, Debbie voices her frustrations and Larissa explains why she hid the news.

"I was afraid. I love Colt, so what will his mother, that did everything for him, will think about it?" Larissa says.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

TLC

Click play on the video up top to see how the confession unfolds and what Debbie thinks about Larissa's reasons for keeping the existence of her kids from her.

If you've been following the news, you know Colt and Larissa's marriage isn't long for this world, Larissa already has a new boyfriend, but where 90 Day is right now, they're still together.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , TV , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Comm: Stranger Things by H&M

Stranger Things x H&M Collab Has All Your Summer Must-Haves

The Comeback, Lisa Kudrow

TV Shows That Beat Cancellation

"90 Day Fiance" Exclusive: Larissa Comes Clean to Colt's Mom

What/If, Renee Zellweger

Why Renee Zellweger Signed On for TV With Netflix's What/If

The Voice, Adam Levine

Adam Levine Opens Up About The Voice Exit: "It Was Time to Move On"

The Voice, John Legend

Blake Shelton on Adam Levine's The Voice Exit: "Gonna Miss Working With That Idiot"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.