Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Kitt Is Pregnant 8 Months After Miscarriage

The Backstreet Boys' family is about to get a little bigger.

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt Carter are expecting another child.

The boy band member announced the happy news via Instagram on Friday.

"Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for," he wrote alongside a photo of himself tenderly touching his wife's baby bump and smiling down at their son Odin.

The singer did not reveal the sex of the child nor the due date.

The joyful announcement came about eight months after Carter shared his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

"God give us peace during this time," he tweeted back in September. "I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heart broken."

He then noted the proud parents had been expecting "a little sister for Odin."