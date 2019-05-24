There are changes afoot at The Voice. After 16 seasons on the NBC singing competition series, Adam Levine is departing his big red chair. In his place for the upcoming 17th season? Gwen Stefani.

Levine was previously announced as part of the season 17 coaches. Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are returning.

The news was announced on the Today show by The Voice host Carson Daly. While delivering Today's Pop Start segment, Daly said it was Levine's decision to leave the series. Daly said Levine "will always be cherished member of The Voice family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best."

Over his 16 seasons on The Voice, Team Adam took home the top stop three times. Jordan Smith won season nine, Tessanne Chin won season five and Javier Colon won season one.