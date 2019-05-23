You can't keep a good agent down. E! News has learned ABC is looking at reversing its decision to cancel Whiskey Cavalier.

The ABC action series was canceled after one season, and ABC boss Karey Burke told press it was a tough choice to make. The series starred Lauren Cohan, Scott Foley, Tyler James Williams, Ana Ortiz, Vir Das and Josh Hopkins. Created by David Hemingson, the show had Cougar Town veteran Bill Lawrence on board as an executive producer.

E! News has learned conversations are ongoing, but fans can expect a fast decision, likely by the end of this week.