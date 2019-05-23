If you thought Margot Robbie looked straight out of a 1960s movie at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, that's because she was oozing with old-Hollywood glamour. More specifically, it appeared the 28-year-old actress channeled the late Sharon Tate.

On Wednesday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress looked like a spitting image of the Valley of the Dolls star from the 1968 Cannes Film Festival. Wearing her hair in an almost identically braided hairstyle, where two thinly braided parts on each side of her head perfectly centered her face, Robbie flawlessly recreated the legendary actress' look.

The 28-year-old star's nod to Sharon was first noticed by writer Evan Ross Katz, who shared a side-by-side image on Twitter. Considering Margot plays the iconic star in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it makes sense she would pull out all the stops at the famous festival.